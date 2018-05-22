Legal Awareness programme held in Tura

TURA: The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) in Shillong in collaboration with the National Commission for Women, New Delhi organised a two-day Legal awareness programme on Tuesday at Bakdil Training Centre, Dakopgre in Tura.

Delivering the keynote address, Chairperson, MSCW and Padmashree, Theilin Phanbuh stated that the Constitution of India has provided equal rights for women but gender discrimination, economic disparity, political challenges amongst others still persists in the state as well in the country. Considering the increase in cases of rape, moral policing against women and children all over the country, she reiterated that legal literacy is crucial and women should know about their rights and learn to live with dignity in society.

Highlighting the different roles and responsibilities of the department of Social Welfare, Child Protection Officer, Police and Legal Services in the district, she appealed to everyone to approach the concerned officer and also file an FIR as soon as possible if any incident occurs since many have expressed their fear to go to the police station.

Reverend Fr Sunny Mavelil, Director Bakdil Centre, Tura, Gamchi T R Marak, Vice-Chairperson, MSCW were among others who spoke on the occasion.

Among those who attended the programme were I Tariang, Member Secretary, MSCW, Annie Sohtun, Coordinator, MSCW, Dr Angelice A Sangma, District Medical Officer, Tura and Valerie Blah, District Social Welfare Officer, Tura besides representatives of Self Help Groups from the district, teachers and students from various schools of the town.

In the Technical Session that followed, presentations and deliberations on Women and The Indian Constitution, Women and Family Law comprising of Marriage, Divorce and Judicial Separation, Maintenance, Special Marriage Act, 1954 and Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 were delivered by Rebina Subba, Advocate and Member, MSCW while POSCO Act was delivered by District Child Protection Officer, Tura.