International Biodiversity Day observed at Anangpara

TURA: Together with the rest of the world the International Day for Biological Diversity was observed under the theme ‘Celebrating 25 years of action for Biodiversity’ at Anangpara near Ampati in South West Garo Hills district on Tuesday.

Organized by the Social Forestry Division of Forests & Environment Department, West Garo Hills in collaboration with the students of Anangpara Secondary School, the programme was well participated by the school students along with their teachers, members of Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs), Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs), Nokmas and local community members.

Additional Deputy Commissioner & PD, DRDA, Ampati, D D Shira participated in the programme as the chief guest and also planted saplings along with BDO, Zikzak, S Ch Sangma, department officials and nokmas to mark the occasion.

In his address, Shira while expressed his happiness to join in the celebration of biodiversity day along with the students and deliberated on the reasons for designating this day as the International day for biological diversity 25 years ago. On this day, he said that all the people, small or big, should pledge to take forward the action at preserving the biodiversity to maintain ecological balance to make our earth a comfortable place for all humanity and all living creatures. He called for taking up sustained activities towards this end, saying that ecological imbalances and environment degradation were all directly or indirectly the result of human livelihood activities and called upon all as responsible citizens to put a check on activities that disrupt biodiversity. Lauding the efforts of the Social Forestry department, he however said that it is not only the department’s duty but that all should take up joint responsibility in preserving the biodiversity in their own respective areas and extend all support and cooperation with the department in spreading the message of the importance of maintaining biodiversity.

Earlier, the DFO, Social Forestry Division, West Garo Hills,Tura, R K Marak in his introductory address highlighted on the background and objective of the observation of International Biodiversity Day as well as the importance and benefits of biodiversity for humanity. He also informed that keeping in line with the objectives of the day they have made it a plastic-free celebration without using bottled waters.

As part of the celebration, a book on biodiversity translated into Garo was unveiled and distributed to the JFMCs, BMCs and schools along with the posters on biodiversity. School children also presented songs and dances to mark the day.