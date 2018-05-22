HYC gives suggestions on VAB

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) met Teilinia Thangkhiew, the deputy chief executive member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), to give suggestions on the Village Administration Bill, 2014.

Thangkhiew is also the chairman of the Village Administration Bill (VAB) committee constituted by the Executive Committee of the KHADC mandated to look into the long-pending issue.

HYC stated that the Bill lacks many provisions and there should be a proper definition of the word “resident” and “inhabitant” in the bill.

They suggested the need to institutionalise and give legal recognition to Seng Longkmie and Seng Samla (women and youth organizations, respectively), incorporate village policy, to streamline the power and function of the headman while issuing certificates and NOC for residential certificates to non-Khasis etc.

The organisation also suggested that the regulation of entry and exit of non-indigenous people within the Elaka and villages under its jurisdiction need to be re-inserted in the present Bill.

It also mentioned about the regulation of non-Khasi tenants and short-term stay of non-Khasis in transit unit within the village.

On the other hand, HYC also said a provision should be laid down to fix the minimum qualification of headman secretary of the village which should be Class X.