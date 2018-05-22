HANM demands payment of pending salaries to MTC employees

SHILLONG: The women’s wing of Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma expressing concern over the employees of Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC) not receiving their salaries for the last six months.

A delegation of the organization wanted to meet the Chief Minister on the matter on Tuesday but they could not meet the CM since he is out of station and the NGO would meet the CM once he is back in town.

In the memorandum, the women’s wing of the body said that the employees were receiving their salaries on time when A Nikha was the Managing Director but ever since she was transferred, the condition of the MTC employees had become pathetic as they had not received their salaries for the last six months and many of them have found it difficult to run their home.