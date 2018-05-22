Ex-Malaysian PM Razak to record statement

Kuala Lumpur : Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived at the national anti-corruption body headquarters here on Tuesday to record his statement in a 2015 scandal involving state investment company 1MDB.

Razak arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) Putrajaya office around 9.45 a.m. amid tight security, the star reported.

He was summoned to assist in the investigation regarding the SRC International, a subsidiary of 1MDB, which he had set up in 2009 after taking office.

It is alleged that he took hundreds of millions of dollars which were siphoned by his associates, Xinhua news agency reported quoting an MACC officer as saying.

Razak has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to 1MDB since the scandal erupted in 2015, but he replaced an attorney-general and several MACC officers to shut down an investigation.

The Malaysian Police last week seized a trove of cash, jewellery, and designer handbags from several premises related to Razak, including his private residence and luxury condominiums, as part of the corruption probe following the election.

Newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has vowed to hold Razak responsible if found guilty. (IANS)