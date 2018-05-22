Deficit teachers give govt 14 days to decide on new pay scale

SHILLONG: The Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers’ Association and the Garo Hills School Teachers and Employees Association have issued a two-week ultimatum to the NPP-led MDA government for inclusion of deficit teachers in the 5th Pay Commission.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, the president of the Khasi-Jaintia teachers’ body, ED Nongsiang, said the two-week deadline will be over on June 3 and members will resort to agitations from June 4 if the government does not pay heed to the demand.

Stating that the two associations met on Saturday to discuss about the matter, Nongsiang added that the action committee of the teachers’ body will meet shortly to discuss as to what kind of agitations they will resort to.

Earlier, a delegation of two associations met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on the matter after which he committed that the decision of the government will be intimidated to the teachers within 10 days.

The state Cabinet had even discussed the matter about the financial implication and Sangma had again maintained that the matter would be taken up in the next Cabinet meeting. But the issue was not discussed in the last meeting.

According to Nongsiang, apart from their inclusion in the 5th Pay Commission, the deficit teachers should also get their pension as per the new pay scale.

Nongsiang further stated that the association has been helping the government with the details of financial requirements which schools are required to do after their inclusion under the Commission. He added that schools have received Performa from the government and the schools have submitted their details about the teachers to the government.

There are as many as 6,686 deficit teachers in the state who stand to benefit under the new pay scale of the state government.

Meanwhile, Nongsiang also said they are awaiting the draft of the education policy from the government for their suggestions and views on it.