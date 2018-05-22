Biodiversity Day observed at Nongstoin

NONGSTOIN: The Office of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Social Forestry & Territorial Division of West Khasi Hills observed International Biodiversity Day on Tuesday at United National Secondary School, Mawrang Rambrai village. The function witnessed a sizable turnout of representatives of the neighbouring villages and students.

During the inaugural session, S K Budnah, DFO briefed the gathering on the need to preserve the biodiversity of the area by taking up the project launched by his department, where participation by the local people is necessary in forming the Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) at the village levels. He laid emphasis on the various benefits that the villages could avail through this project.

In the Second Session and as part of awareness generation effort, P Marbaniang, retired Deputy Director of the DIPR delivered detail presentations on the importance in understanding the real meaning of biodiversity and its influence on the very existence of living beings and the future generation.

The programme for the day also included prize distribution to the winners of academic competitions conducted for the students of the local schools.

Earlier, B M Kharkongor, Range Forest Officer delivered the introductory speech on the aims and objectives of the celebration. Others who spoke included Macdonald Lyngdoh, Secretary Hima Rambrai and K Marngar, Teacher UNS School who explained at length on the importance of preservation and conservation of the local biodiversity for mankind’s survival. S Nongrem presided over the function and C Rani, Assistant Conservator Forest (ACF) offered the welcome address.