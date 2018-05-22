Basketball tourney kicks off at DBS

TURA: The 1st Buccieri Memorial Inter School Basketball Tournament 2018 was kicked off on Monday at the Don Bosco Higher Secondary School in Tura. The tournament which is being organized in memory of Fr Anthony Buccierry SDB, who founded the school sixty years ago in 1957, was inaugurated by the Commandant of 2nd MLP battalion in Goeragre, Dalton P Marak IPS as the Chief Guest.

Marak while addressing the students and the participating teams congratulated the school for organizing the Inter School Basketball Tournament in memory of one of the well known missionaries, authors and educationist of Garo Hills. He urged students to take up the game of basketball that requires physical stamina, alertness and techniques. He inaugurated the tournament by administering the oath to the participating teams.

Guest of Honour, Gino A Sangma, Assistant lecture, NEHU campus, Tura while expressing his happiness at being part of the function, encouraged the students to excel in sports and games and win laurels for Garo Hills at the state and national level. He regretted the lack of sports persons, including basketball players, from Garo Hills and hoped that the scenario will change soon with more opportunities being offered to students.

During the two opening matches that were played, Don Bosco Higher Secondary School (Girls) defeated St. Xavier School, Tura while in the boys’ category, Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Tura triumphed over Don Bosco College (Higher Secondary Section), Tura. Altogether, six schools will vie for the trophy.