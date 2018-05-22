16 more HNLC cadres in Bangladesh

SHILLONG: With around 16 more HNLC cadres still in Bangladesh, the Meghalaya DGP S B Singh hoped that with the recent surrender of the HNLC couple, more will join the mainstream.

The rebel couple, Aiborlang Thongni alias Bahbah Mawpud (36) and his wife Rishalin Syiemlieh (27) alias Lin, who joined the outfit when she was 14, surrendered on Sunday.

Singh said the remaining cadres can take advantage of the appeal of the government to join the mainstream.

He added that currently there are no camps of HNLC in Bangladesh.

Police sources said the top leaders of HNLC have made Bangladesh as their second home and the remaining cadres eke out a living by working in betel nut plantations.

Rehabilitation

The DGP said the state government has approved the rehabilitation package of 64 surrendered cadres, mostly belonging to GNLA, and package for the remaining 14 cadres is in progress.

While the government provided rehabilitation package to as many as 139 ANVC-B cadres, the government is in the process of releasing the package of some more cadres.