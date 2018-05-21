Tura Municipal Board warns against contamination of water bodies

TURA: In view of the prevailing acute water crisis in different parts of the town due to various artificial and undesirable men-made activities, the Chief Executive Officer of Tura Municipal Board (TMB), has strictly prohibited contaminating of water bodies, streams and springs that flow through the different localities of the town by dumping garbage, draining of sewage, animal wastes and human excreta directly into the streams. The order has also prohibited washing of clothes and bathing of animals which equally pollute the water.

Warning of severe punishment and imposition of heavy fines under the relevant Meghalaya Municipal Acts and by-laws against the offenders, the CEO has requested the Development Committees to keep vigil and inform the Board of any violations of the order.

There are at least five major perennial streams, and notable among them are- Gandrak Stream, Ringrey stream, Rongkon (proper), Rongkon Dakop and Gudime at Dobasipara all of which flows down from the Tura peak and meanders through the different localities of Tura Town before finally joining the mighty Ganol river some kilometres down below.

During the peak monsoon seasons, the water volumes as well as the currents of all these streams are quite large and strong and offer a fantastic view to the onlookers particularly the Gandrak Chiring located between Upper Chandmari and Chitoktak.

However, when it comes to pollution, it is the Rongkon Dakop stream which bears the major brunt as it flows through the heart of the town passing the most congested, populated localities like main market areas, Nakam Bazar, Rishipara and Shamshan Ghat (Hindu Cremation Ground) before confluence with Gudime at some distance away.

Meanwhile, in a separate release, the Chief Executive Officer has also directed all the traders and shopkeepers operating within the jurisdiction limits of Tura Municipal Board to renew or obtain trade licenses from the Board immediately to avoid actions as per the Board’s law.