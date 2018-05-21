SRT roots for patrilineal society in Khasi community

SHILLONG: The Syngkhong Rympei Thymmai (SRT), Ri-Bhoi District appealed to the Khasi indigenous community to switch to patrilineal descent to ensure a strong family bond.

In a statement issued here, the vice president of SRT, J W Sohkhia said a public meeting held by SRT at Umling Lambrang, Ribhoi District on May 12 to discuss reasons behind the breakdown of families, economic and administrative crisis, cited absence of male member standing on a strong foundation as seen in other patrilineal societies.

Turning to the break-down of families, Sohkhia said Khasi males mostly indulged in alcoholism leading to their death and some of them are driven away from home for one mistake or the other.