Security panel to be formed for new DGP

SHILLONG: The state security commission will be constituted this month to start the process of appointing a new DGP.

The government had granted extension of three more months from May 1 to the present DGP SB Singh.

A Home Department official said on Sunday that two independent members will have to be appointed before the first meeting of the commission.

The security commission will select the new DGP from among the five senior IPS officers of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Besides Singh, the next senior police officers are PS Purohit and YC Modi (deputation to Centre), Raghvendra Awasthi, Director General (Civil Defence and Home Guards), RP Agrawal, Director General (Prisons) and BL Buam, Additional DGP (CID).