Rebuttal against Seng Khihlang

Editor,

Apropos the news item from Seng Khihlang defending Devistone Swer, which appeared in The Shillong Times on 17 May last, the Executive Committee of Seng Khasi Lawsohtun would like to rebut as follows:

It is the undeniable truth that Devistone Swer is the Secretary of Seng Khihlang and that he had caused all the irregularities in the construction of the eco-friendly crematorium at Lawsohtun, as can be clearly seen in the MOA with the Forest Department, Social Forestry Division, Shillong. While the MOA was signed by the non-existent Rajest L. Pompyrthat and the non-existent Metilda Rynjah, the work was actually and strangely allotted to Devistone Swer, Secretary of Seng Khihlang.

Seng Khihlang praises Devistone Swer as ‘a hard-working man.’ Is it aware that there is a big difference between honest and dishonest hard work? For the information of all the members of Seng Khihlang, the crimes involved in the Lawsohtun eco-friendly crematorium include forgery, impersonation, embezzlement and also money laundering, since the money meant for the crematorium given in the name of the Seng Khasi Lawsohtun was diverted to the account of the Seng Khasi School Lawsohtun where Devistone Swer is the President of the Managing Committee. All these crimes are punishable under sections 416, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code 1860.

Now, it all depends on the members of Seng Khihlang whether they want to be part of the clean-up or part of the crimes. To our mind, it is the moral duty of Seng Khihlang to take action against any of its members who has committed an obvious wrong, otherwise it can never claim itself to be a steadfast believer in the two tenets of the Khasi religion which are “Ka Tip Briew Tip Blei and “Ka Kamai ïa Ka Hok”, which demand one to always live in the knowledge of man and God and to always earn virtue in life.

This is also to inform all concerned that when we do take legal action (and this will be soon) against all these criminal forgers, impersonators, embezzlers and money launderers, any one of those siding openly or otherwise with the criminals will be dragged in as ‘accessories to the crime.’ It is also good for you to remember this famous saying, “Fools rush in where angels fear to tread”. It is up to you whether you want to be fools supporting crime or honest men fighting against it.

Yours etc.

Executive Committee,

Seng Khasi Lawsohtun

Why this noise pollution?

Editor,

A “Mela Cum Circus”is being held at the Police Parade Ground in Tura currently. It generates a lot of noise each evening. This cacophonic disturbance via noise pollution has having a disastrous effect on the student community living around the Tura Bazar area. This disturbing noise continues till 10:00 PM each night. We students are at a loss at how to prepare for our examinations. Furthermore, the noise emanating noise from the Fair drives the senior citizens and those with ill-health up the wall. Office goers who return to their homes are equally deprived of a peaceful environment in the evenings.

I request you to kindly highlight this nuisance in order to drum up sense into the authorities to take corrective steps by cancelling the permission granted to the Mela Cum Circus Management.

Yours etc.,

Sneha Singh

Sherwood School,Tura

Air Deccan taking NEC for a ride!

Editor,

The Air Deccan flights under the UDAAN scheme were tested between Shillong to Agartala, and between Shillong to Dimapur. This Company announced in the media that they are doing full flights, which probably is a cover-up, to claim subsidy under the GOI UDAAN SCHEME. I tried to book a flight to Agartala and found that the website showed all flights to and fro booked till 16 June, and after that there are no flights. Then I checked for Dimapur and the same status was shown.

The simple conclusion is that flights are not operating, and are shown as full only to claim subsidy.

I request the NEC to please wake up.

Yours etc.,

Kishan Tibrewalla

Managing director,

Polo Towers Group