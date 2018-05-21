Rebel couple surrenders for children’s safety

SHILLONG: A rebel couple belonging to the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) surrendered before Home Minister James K Sangma and DGP S B Singh at police headquarters on Sunday.

Aiborlang Thongni alias Bahbah Mawpud (36) was the most senior cadre in Bangladesh and his wife Rishalin Syiemlieh (27) alias Lin, joined the outfit when she was 14.

Thongni, who is from Mawpud village in South West Khasi Hills, joined HNLC in 2001 and was trained in Chittagong and had been staying in Bilwa, Bangladesh.

However, when speaking to the media, Thongni claimed that he did not get any training and was engaged in farming and would seldom meet the leaders of the group.

Syiemlieh is from Photjaud village in the same district and she got training in using firearms in Chittagong. She married Thongni in 2013 and they have two children.

The duo told reporters that they surrendered because they want to bring up their children in a safe and secure environment.

“I don’t know much about the activities of the organisation as I only cooked food and managed household chores. No work was allotted to me as I am not educated,” Syiemlieh said.

To a question, Syiemlieh replied that there is one female cadre left in the HNLC camp and expressed hope that she would join the mainstream.

Meanwhile, Sangma termed the surrender as “a step taken in the right direction and one involving courage and determination”.

Reiterating that there will be no negotiations with any group or organisation, he maintained that the government is committed to rehabilitating militants who would give up activities with banned organisations.

Not many cadres left

The DGP said there are not many cadres left in HNLC. As for the criminal charges against them, Singh said, “The law will take its course.”

Earlier, he said the surrender is important for the peace of the state.

He added that the Police Department will continue towards mainstreaming other cadres as well.