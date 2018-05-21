North Tura MLA urges people to take up bee keeping

TURA: Along with the rest of the world “World Honey Bee Day” was observed at SMELC, Conference Hall, Dakopgre in Tura with the theme “Save Honey Bees” in a function organised today by District Horticulture Office in West Garo Hills.

North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma was the Chief Guest on the occasion in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Ram Singh, District Horticulture Officer, Tura, Martin D Shira, General Manager, District Commerce and Industries Centre (DCIC), Harming Marak, Officers of line departments, entrepreneur and bee-keepers from the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma stressed on the importance of Honey Bee Day, which is being observed in order to create awareness about beekeeping and uses of its products including honey. Narrating his past experience, he said that he had gifted honey from Nokrek to some of his friends in Delhi who in turn gave it to an official of the Dabur Company who then tested it in a laboratory and found that it was of extremely good quality. He said that the Dabur Company later asked for supply of 50 tons of honey every month, which at that time was not possible and reiterated that if people from the region take the opportunity and make beekeeping as a profession, than the production of honey can be increased manifold.

Considering the role of bees as pollinators for agricultural and horticultural crops including economic importance of bee-keeping for production of honey and other by-products like wax, etc, he urged the officers of the concerned department and entrepreneurs to work to increase bee population and thereby help to preserve the environment and maintain the ecosystem in the region.

Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh said that Garo Hills had very high export quality honey available in the region but, the production is less due to decrease in forest reserves in the area. Further, he urged the concerned officials to go to the field and work with the people to achieve greater success in implementing the schemes directly.

District Horticulture Officer, Martin D Shira in his keynote address stated that one third of the agricultural crops are pollinated by honey bees and crop species including fruits and nuts and others require pollination to bear fruits. The practise of jhum cultivation in the region by burning down the vegetation, climate change, increase of human population, parasites, etc, are some factors which has reduced the bee colonies of the area, he added.

Shira cited various measures to protect and save honey bees by using biological pest control and discontinuation of using insecticides, planting flowers like sunflower which attract bees, aster, etc in the garden, adoption of a hive and taking up bee-keeping.

Others who also spoke on the occasion include General Manager of DCIC, P Marak and Assistant Director of Horticulture, Maltheus D Sangma.

In the technical session, Crosspillar K Marak, Retired District Horticulture Officer dwelt at length on the subject “Bee’s and Pollination” – Pollination support through beekeeping while Industrial Promotion Officer, DCIC, Tura, B D Shira delivered on the “Production Technology of Honey Bee”.

Darmen G Momin, an upcoming Honey Bee farmer also shared his experiences on bee farming.