News Capsule

Waste management

The North East Educational and Development Society will organise ‘waste war’ or ‘ best out of waste’ programme on Tuesday at Pearly Dew Secondary School, Jaiaw Laitdom as part of environment campaign on waste management. About 12 schools will participate. Adelbert Nongrum, MLA and Naba Bhattacharjee, Planning Board member, Meghalaya will attend the programme.

Programme

Bongiyo Sahitya Parishad (BSP) has observed Bhasa-Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to mother tongue on the Parishad’s premises on Saturday. JB Bhattacharya, president BSP spoke on the importance of mother tongue in human life on this occasion.