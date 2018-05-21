NEW CJ of Meghalaya HC pledges speedy disposal of POSCO cases

SHILLONG: The priority of the newly-appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya, Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir will be to ensure that justice reaches the door step of everyone.

Speaking to media persons after being sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya here on Monday, Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir said that his priority would be deliver speedy justice besides developing High Court infrastructure.

He also said that he would ensure that justice reaches speedily even in cases of Prevention of Child Against Sexual Offence (POCSO) since a large number of POCSO cases were pending in the state.

When asked about the shortage of judges in the High Court of Meghalaya, he said that the number of judges was likely to increase and he would see that something better was done here.

Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir was administered the oath by the Meghalaya Governor, Ganga Prasad here at the Raj Bhawan

Born on May 28, at Village Rajpora, Pulwama, Justice Mir did his LL.B from Kashmir University and joined the Bar and practised as Advocate from 1981 to 1993.

He was appointed as permanent Judge of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir on 01.10.2009 and he also functioned as Acting Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir from 05.01.2015 to 02.02.2015.

—