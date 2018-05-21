Mid-segment smartphone brand makes NE foray

GUWAHATI: Mid-segment smartphone brand, Comio has forayed into the Northeast market, primarily targeting a young population and aiming to achieve a three per cent market share in a year’s time.

“We already have set up a robust network comprising close to 2,000 retailers, 30 distributors and 40 after-sales touch points across the Northeast. In Assam we have appointed 22 distributors, in Meghalaya (Shillong and Tura) and Arunachal Pradesh to each and one each in the rest of the region,” Sanjay Kalirona, chief executive officer, Comio, told The Shillong Times on Monday.

Comio has sold half a million units in six months since its entry into north and west Indian markets in September last year.

“Our competition is mainly in the offline mid segment and since our innovative, technologically advanced and user-friendly phones are priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, we are confident of penetrating the Northeast market soon,” Kalirona said at the launch of its flagship smartphone, the X1 Note here.

The mid-level segment of smartphones has registered the fastest growth in the country.

First launched in China in 2015, Comio has adopted a focused marketing policy so far.

“The focus right now is on building awareness at the retail level but we will go digital in a big way to promote our brands in the region soon,” he said.

Over the past decade, Chinese smartphone brands such as Gionee, Oppo and Xiaomi have made a presence felt in the country with innovative, feature-rich and sleek offerings in both primary and mid segments.

India is currently the third largest smartphone market in the world. In 2017, the country’s overall smartphone market grew by 14 per cent.