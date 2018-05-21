Meghalaya deficit teachers give two-week time to make them beneficiary of 5th Pay Commission

SHILLONG: The Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association and Garo Hills School Teachers and Employees Association have issued a two-week ultimatum to the NPP-led MDA Government in Meghalaya for the inclusion of deficit teachers among the 5th Pay Commission beneficiaries.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, KJDSTA president, ED Nongsiang said that the two-week deadline would be over on June 3 and they would resort to agitations from June 4, if they are not included in the 5th Pay Commission.

Stating that the two Associations met on Saturday to discuss about the matter, Nongsiang added that the action committee of the teachers body would meet shortly to discuss as to what kind of agitations they should resort to.

Earlier, a delegation of two Associations had met Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on the matter after which he had committed that the decision of the Government on the matter would be intimated to the teachers within ten days

The State Cabinet had even discussed the matter about the financial implication and Conrad Sangma had again maintained that the matter would be taken up in the next cabinet meeting but the last Cabinet meeting did not discussed the matter.

According to Nongsiang, apart from their inclusion in the 5th pay Commission, the deficit teachers should also get their pension as per the new pay scale.

Nongsiang also added that the association had been helping the Government with the details of the financial requirements which school would require after their inclusion under the 5th pay Commission even as he added that schools have received Proforma from the Government and the schools have submitted their details about the teachers to the Government.

There are as many as 6686 deficit teachers in the state who would benefit if they are included under the new pay scale of the State Government.

Meanwhile, Nongsiang also said that the they were awaiting the draft of the education policy from the Government for their suggestions and views on the policy.