NATIONAL

Kejriwal to attend Kumaraswamy’s oath taking ceremony

By Agencies

New Delhi:  Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will attend the oath taking ceremony of Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister-designate H.D. Kumaraswamy.
An aide close to Kejriwal told IANS that the Chief Minister was invited by former Prime Minister and JD-S supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and added that the schedule was being worked out.
Kumaraswamy is to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23.(IANS)

