Illegal liquor destroyed

TURA: Hallidaganj Police on Sunday conducted a raid at Village Kharigaon in West Garo Hills and recovered a huge quantity of liquor which was disposed off along with the liquor making apparatus.

The raid, which led to the recovery of 200 litres of illegal liquor, was conducted in the presence of the Gaonbura and villagers after getting information of the illegal activity taking place in the village. SP, M G R Kumar said that while there was no arrest made, a non-FIR case has been filed against all those involved.