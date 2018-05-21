HYC gives suggestions on VAB to Deputy CEM

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) met the Deputy CEM of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Teilinia Thangkhiew to give suggestion on the KHAD Village Administration Bill (VAB), 2014.

Thangkhiew is also the chairman of the VAB committee constituted by the Executive Committee (EC) of the KHADC mandated to look into the long pending issue of the VAB.

The HYC stated that the said Bill lacked many provisions and said there should be a proper definition of the word, “Resident” and “Inhabitant” in the VAB.

They suggested the need to institutionalise and give legal recognition to Seng Longkmie and Seng Samla (women and youth organizations respectively), incorporate village policy, to streamline the power and function of the headman while issuing certificates and NOC for residential certificates to Non-Khasis etc.

The organization also suggested that the regulation of entry and exit of non-indigenous people within the Elaka and villages under its jurisdiction need to be re-inserted in the present Bill.

The organization also mentioned about the regulation of non-Khasi tenants and short term stay of non-Khasis in transit unit within the village.

On the other hand, the organization also said a provision should be laid on the minimum qualification of headman secretary of the village which should be class X.