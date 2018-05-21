Foundation for boys’ shelter home laid

SHILLONG: With the objective to provide shelter to underprivileged children, Reach Shillong Ministries is planning to set up a permanent boys’ home at Nongrah whose foundation stone was laid by local MLA Charles Pyngrope on Friday.

The estimate project cost is Rs 1.12 crore and Reach Shillong is planning to organise a fund-raising programme for the project later this year. Besides Pyngrope, the others who were present on the occasion include Mawsynram Congress MLA Himalaya Shangpliang, Reach Shillong Ministries Executive Board advisor Rev (Dr) MJ Hynniewta and Rev JF Jyrwa.

In the past nine years, Reach Shillong had to shift the boys’ home to four locations — Laitkor, Nongrim Hills, Umpling and Langkyrding near Lumshyiap.

Speaking at the programme, Pyngrope lauded the efforts of Reach Shillong in empowering the less privileged children.

The local MLA also assured to provide Rs 5 lakh from his MLA scheme for the construction of the shelter home.

Meanwhile, Ministry Executive Board president Rev Reuben Laloo said they are planning to start the project with the Rs 5.64 lakh which is available with the Land and Building Fund of the ministry.

He informed that Reach Shillong is planning to organise a fundraising programme in July by organising a concert and also the jumble sales cum food fest. Rev Laloo said they would also approach ghovernment departments and public representatives for financial support for the project even as they would request the companies to support the project through their Corporate Social Responsibility.

The president of the Executive Board said the concept of the project is based on the SOS village model and they are not in favour constructing a multi-storeyed building.

“We are planning to keep a maximum of 20 children in this boys’ home. We want to reduce the intake capacity so that they will be able to take care of these children,” he said.

It may be mentioned besides a girls’ home at Mawklot, Reach Shillong also runs two open-day shelter at Nongmynsong and Iew Mawlong for street and working children, rag pickers, orphans and particularly those without home and family ties, vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.