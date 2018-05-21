Forest corporation faces fund, staff crunch

SHILLONG: The Forest Development Corporation of the state government is facing fund constraints and manpower crisis, its chairman and NPP legislator SG Esmatur Mominin has said.

Mominin told reporters that the corporation earns revenue from the auction of seized and unclaimed wood and logs.

The corporation was also involved in plantation all over the state but Mominin said it has been stopped “as it is not beneficial because trees take up to 20-25 years to grow”.

“Grown-up plantations are there, casual employees are also there to monitor the plantations,” Mominin added.

About the progress of the corporation, the chairperson said he has a plan in mind which he will discuss with officers and subsequently take up the matter with the government.