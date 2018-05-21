News Alerts
Washington : Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. AP/PTI Photo(AP4_11_2018_000026A)
European Parliament to stream meeting with Zuckerberg

By Agencies

Brussels: A meeting between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and members of the European Parliament (EP) over the social network’s use of personal data will be webstreamed, the Parliament’s President said on Monday.
The meeting, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, would be streamed over the Internet after Zuckerberg agreed to it, EP President Antonio Tajani said on Twitter.
“I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request. Great news for EU citizens… I thank him for the respect shown towards EP,” Tajani said.
The meeting would take place a month-and-a-half after Zuckerberg testified before the US Congress over an alleged massive personal data leak to UK-based firm Cambridge Analytica.
Tajani had requested that Zuckerberg appear in front of members of the European Parliament in person in order to address the issue.
“We are convinced that the millions of Europeans affected by the Cambridge Analytica scandal deserve a full and thorough explanation from Facebook’s top manager, just as was the case for US citizens,” Tajani penned in a letter to Zuckerberg in April.(IANS)

