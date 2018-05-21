Conservation activist in Kaziranga faces `threat’, seeks police protection

GUWAHATI: A prominent environment and wildlife conservation activist and a resident of Bokakhat near Kaziranga National Park in Assam, Rohit Choudhury has filed an FIR with local Bokakhat Police Station seeking protection to his life as well as that of his family members as he was facing threat from ‘powerful vested interest’ involved in illegal mining in the vicinity of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The copy of the FIR has been sent to the Director General of Assam Police and the Chief Secretary of the state.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) last month recommended the Chief Secretary of Assam to stop the mining and quarrying, stone crushing activities in Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape in the state because of a case filed by Choudhury.

In the FIR filed with the police Choudhury stated, “I am a public spirited person and have been working for the issues related to conservation and protection of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, and various other environmental issues in the state of Assam. My various cases are ongoing before Central Empowered Committee of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and Hon’ble National Green Tribunal, New Delhi.

“On 20th April, 2018, National Tiger Conservation Authority, New Delhi has recommended to the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Assam to stop the mining, quarrying, stone crusher activities in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape.

“I have come to know from various sources that rich and powerful persons involved in illegal mining around Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, may try to cause physical harm to me and my family members.

“A sense of fear is being created in the area by powerful vested interest involved in illegal mining to pressurize me to withdraw my ongoing cases pending before the Central Empowered Committee of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and Hon’ble National Green Tribunal, New Delhi, which are related to the conservation & protection of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve. I would therefore, request you to ensure protection of my life and life of my family members.”