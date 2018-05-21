Collective work on to ensure Momin’s win in Ampati: Kohli

GUWAHATI: BJP national spokesperson and Meghalaya incharge, Nalin Kohli has said the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance was working collectively to ensure a positive outcome for its consensus candidate, Clement G Momin of NPP, in the Ampati by-election.

“We are all collectively working for the MDA candidate in Ampati who is fighting on an NPP ticket. I am sure the result should be positive,” Kohli told The Shillong Times on the sidelines of the NEDA conclave here on Sunday.

The BJP spokesperson said the MDA government under Conrad K Sangma was working hard to drum up support for its candidate ahead of the May 28 by-election.

Ampati will see a triangular contest with Independent candidate, Subhankar Koch also in the fray even as the fight will be primarily between NPP and Congress.

“If you go by the messages doing the rounds, the government is already in action… it’s on the move. Let’s not also forget Williamnagar (where NPP posted a thumping win to push former Congress minister and MLA to third slot) already took place which is an indication of the mood in Meghalaya,” Kohli said.

The bypoll to the South West Garo Hills constituency was necessitated after former chief minister Mukul Sangma vacated the seat for his daughter, Miani D Shira to contest on a Congress ticket.

Asked whether there is any apprehension in the MDA camp of the Mukul Sangma legacy having any affect on the outcome of the poll, Kohli ruled out any such possibility.

“As a matter of fact, we don’t look at things from what an individual has done. The MDA government is working for the development of everyone. At the Centre, Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister for those who voted for him as well as for those who did not vote for him. This applies to the state government as well,” he said.

The NPP had said that if it won Ampati, it would be the “jewel in its crown” of electoral success in the Assembly elections.