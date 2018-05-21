Bernard writes to James on Agreed Text delay

SHILLONG: Bernard N Marak, chairman of A’chik Matgrik, has written to Home Minister James Sangma about the delay in implementing the Agreed Text of 2014.

Pointing out the decisions of the monitoring committee, Marak, who is the former ANVC-B chairman, said it was decided that one ANVC-B member was supposed to be included in the Ministerial Level Committee within a month to look after the transfer of subjects to the GHADC and to monitor the implementation of the Agreed Text “but till today no steps were taken to include our member in any committee”. Also, “municipality violates the constitutional authority of the traditional heads over their land” and “it was urged to replace Municipality by the Town Committees under GHADC at the earliest but till today no steps has been taken over this decision”. Achik Matgrik is a welfare organisation for former ANVC-B rebelsMarak said the former chief minister (Mukul Sangma) had taken credit for the formation of the new districts and the sub divisions but no details about the functioning of the same were sent to the former ANVC-B members as requested. “A review committee was to be set up within one month but till this day we have not received any communication from the state government as well as the GHADC, which clearly signifies that the state government does not want the Memorandum of Settlement to be implemented in its true spirit,” MArak said in his letter.

Among other grievances were road condition in Garo Hills, revamping of schools and colleges and promotion of Garo language.