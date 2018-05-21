Authors ready to meet central ministers over Khasi language

SHILLONG: The Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS) has said it is ready to meet central ministers if the state government takes the initiative to demand from the Centre inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The meeting of KAS members on Saturday decided to hold seminars and awareness programmes across the state following which there will be a public meeting in Shillong to push forth the demand to recognise Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule.

KAS maintained that it would be impossible to remove the unique identity of the Khasi indigenous community once the language is included.

Again, with an aim to push for the demand to include the Khasi language in the Constitution, 90-year-old Pastor, Rev. GR Sancley and 13 others joined KAS and attended the meeting. Other new members are Rev. Dr OL Snaitang, Antoinette Kharmalki, Rollingstone Wankhar, Barrylia Mesha Wolflang, Solony Bareh, Natalie Joanne Diengdoh, Joy Fully Sawkmie, Sweety Diengdoh, John Robert Khongjee, Wansalan E Dhar, Pynjopthiaw Nongrum, Kolan Jones Diengdoh and Bikram L Nonglait.