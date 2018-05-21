Assam to set up 2 more dental colleges

GUWAHATI: Assam government has received the necessary nod from Dental Council of India to set up two more Dental College in the state. Assam’s Health Minister, Dr Himanta Bishwa Sarma informed here on Monday.

The minister said that the two new dental colleges would be set up at Dibrugarh and Silchar with initial students’ intake capacity of 50 each. The existing Regional Dental College in Guwahati has the capacity to admit 100 students per batch.

“The Dental Council of India after making on the spot assessment of equipment and infrastructure has approved Assam government’s proposal to set up dental colleges at Silchar and Dibrugarh,” Dr Sarma said.