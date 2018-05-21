Assam raises upper age limit for govt job to 44 years

GUWAHATI: Assam government has raised the upper age limit by one year to 44 years for a person to be able to apply for government jobs in the state. That was informed by the state finance minister, Dr Himanta Bishwa Sarma on Monday.

The state government also has done away with application fees for Grade –III and Grade-IV posts in the state government with immediate effect.

However, in case of recruitment made by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250 per head while the same for SC/ST/OBC candidates has been fixed at Rs 150.

Moreover, the state government has decided to pay Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the employees working in Government societies in case of death of the employee during the service period.

In another decision, Assam government has raised the monthly remuneration of contractual teachers working in Government High Schools in the state from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 with immediate effect. It will benefit over 7000 such teachers working in the state.