Over the high ranges along with low vales
Until I stop, the climb will go on
Every step measured, recalled for tales
For no mountain is too lofty until I move on
Though rough dreams in life trailing
And must I climb on without failing
And every giant struggle I set off to face
Breathe strength to climb on with pace
All I commit to memory, low chances taken
Must have strapping faith, thy not shaken
And sometimes moments must keep rushing
For challenges in life, thy continue pushing
And ask me, How long will I climb?
No wonder journey of life move on
And shall not suspend the battle unfight
For my voice powers enough as gunfight
All I yearn, direction must not bleach
Path set over mountains, must stride on
Must not stop my feet, waiting to reach
Until I stop, my climb will go on… !
Priyanka Raj
Romantic Bohag
Haughty Phalgun takes leave from
the nature to welcome the
first shower of the monsoon.
Eternal Bliss of the Bordoisila
Escorts Romantic Bohag with
the rhythmic clattering of dhool, peepa.
Implying the onset of spring
the nature adorns new apron
for a vigorous experience.
Barren land of the remotest field
arranges to greet the Bohag,
The climbing kopows of the branches
Winks at the arid sights of Bordoisila.
Sweet shower in the mighty Brahmaputra
Flows the brook of love
In the hearts of every maiden
To weave poems in their handloom
With the string of longings.
Euphonic tune of the Cuckoos
Confirm the advent of the Bohag .
The gang of the village lads intone
Bihu in their lips to express their love.
Parthajit Borah
Suspicions
Left with seeds of prayer in lips
dirty skins of poverty stoop
inking fresh history in pain
in blank pages of thirsty eyes
to refresh hunger amidst rich’s food.
To impress dry hearts of the ages
winks of innocence pray too
for simple elms for their complex survival
in the world they share together.
We can smile and laugh aloud
but fail to weep for the poor
in this dry land
wherein life struggles for food.
Because of perpetual suspicions
trembling lips suspects words of beginners
lords of commoners avoiding ladders of promises
to change the changes in them
and prefer to fall asleep ahead of time
