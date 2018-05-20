Railway a non-starter even a year after KSU violence

SHILLONG: The railway project in Meghalaya remains a non-starter even a year after it was shelved following violent protests by the Khasi Students’ Union.

An official in the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said construction of the rail track between Tetelia and Kalmajaria in Assam is almost complete but the work has not resumed in Meghalaya after it was halted in May, 2017.

The official added that NFR would have discussions with the new state government.

The cost of the proposed 20.5-km railway line linking between Tetelia in Assam and Byrnihat in Ri Bhoi is estimated around Rs 496 crore. The length of the track in Meghalaya is just 2.5 km.

The KSU, which has been opposing the project, wants the government to put in place effective mechanism to check influx, including setting up of entry and exit points before introducing railways in the state.

The official said NFR did not receive the land for the construction of the Byrnihat-Shillong railway project and so far, KHADC has not given a no objection certificate to the project from Byrnihat to Lailad, a village around 17 km from Byrnihat.

The Centre is keen to connect all the state capitals in the North East with railways by 2020 but the project did not receive a warm welcome in Meghalaya.