NEDA helps NE states to solve common issues: Pema Khandu

GUWAHATI : Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu on Sunday said that the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) had been instrumental in helping Northeastern states to reach out to each other to forge collaboration to solve common problems.

Pema Khandu was speaking at the third conclave of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) chaired by BJP national President Amit Shah here at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

“Under NEDA the Northeastern states that were earlier confined to their own issues have now started to reach out to each other by forging collaborations to solve common problems affecting the region,” he said adding under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the North East is witnessing rapid development with complete overhaul of change in its image.

“Earlier Congress wasted our time by giving mere lip service to Look East Policy. Now with PM Modi adding dynamism to the act, it has been rechristened as Act East Policy giving great thrust on improving connectivity for better prospect of trade link with Southeast Asia,” he said.

Khandu further said “under PM Modi every union minister is made to visit Northeast and to take stock of the issues and problems being faced on the ground” adding that due to such frequent visits by central ministers, Arunachal has witnessed “sea of change”.

Khandu said Arunachal was receiving enormous investments to improve road, rail, air and digital connectivity. He also said under PM’s leadership, the state has seen completion of six airports.

He further said under UDAAN scheme, Alliance Air is set to take off first commercial flight between Guwahati and Pasighat on May 21 with himself onboard. “It will be a proud moment for all of us and a remarkable step in the history of Indian aviation sector,” he added.