Meghalaya Forest Development Corporation faces fund crunch

SHILLONG: The NPP member S G Esmatur Mominin, Chairman of Forest Development Corporation said the Corporation was facing fund constraints and less manpower even as plantation activities was stopped as it proved to be futile.

He told reporters that the revenue of the Corporation was earned from seized and unclaimed woods/logs in which the government has to give to the Corporation for auction and sell it to the parties to get revenue that is required to run the Corporation.

Stating that the Corporation is involved in plantation of trees carried all over the state, he said, “However, plantation has been stopped as it is not beneficial. Trees take up to 20-25 years to grow.”

“Grown-up plantations are there, casual employees are also there to monitor the plantations,” he added.

About the progress of the Corporation, Monimin said he had a plan in mind which he would discuss with his officers and subsequently take up the matter with the government.