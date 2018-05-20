Local parties not to attend NEDA meeting today

SHILLONG: Regional parties in the state will skip the meeting of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in Guwahati on Sunday.

BJP national president Amit Shah will attend the meeting to set the road map for achieving its target of winning majority of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the North East next year.

An UDP functionary said that a few members of the party met here on Saturday to discuss about the meeting and decided not to attend it since it’s a Sunday and most of the members will not be free.

PDF leaders too will stay away from the NEDA meet though they were invited, informed Hamlet Dohling.

“We are a new party and we would like to concentrate on strengthening our party,” he said but added that PDF “will go all out to support the NPP candidate in the Ampati by-election”.

HSPDP leaders too said they would skip the meeting on Sunday.

He will have meeting with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and those ruled by constituents of NEDA. (Contd on Members of Parliament and legislators of the party as well as those belonging to NEDA, including NPP and state BJP, are likely to attend the meeting, which is being dubbed as crucial for preparing the saffron party and its allies to maximise its seat count in the region.

BJP heads the governments in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur while it is part of the coalition governments in Nagaland and Meghalaya.