KAS urges govt to take a resolution demanding Scheduling of Khasi language

SHILLONG: The Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS) stated it was ready to meet Central ministers if the state government initiated steps to take a resolution to demand inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The meeting of the KAS on Saturday decided to hold seminars and awareness programmes across the nook and corner of the state following which there will be a public meeting in Shillong to push forth the demand to recognised Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian constitution.

The KAS maintained that it would be impossible to remove the unique identity of Khasi indigenous community once the Khasi language was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Again, with an aim to push the demand to include the Khasi language in the Eight Schedule of the Indian Constitution, 90-year-old Pastor, Rev G R Sancley and 13 others joined the Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS) on Saturday at a meeting held at Shillong College.

The other new members are : Rev. Dr. O. L. Snaitang, Antoinette Kharmalki, Rollingstone Wankhar, Barrylia Mesha Wolflang , Solony Bareh, Natalie Joanne Diengdoh, Joy Fully Sawkmie, Sweety Diengdoh, John Robert Khongjee, Wansalan E. Dhar, Pynjopthiaw Nongrum, Kolan Jones Diengdoh, and Bikram L. Nonglait.