Ex-diplomat gets 3 years in jail for passing information to Pak’s ISI

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday sentenced former Indian diplomat Madhuri Gupta to three years in jail for passing on sensitive information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma while awarding sentence observed that she was posted in a very sensitive position in Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

“Undoubtedly, from a person of her stature, it was expected that she would act in more responsible than an ordinary citizen as she was at high position of trust but her action has tarnished the image of the country and has caused severe threat to the security of the country,” the court said.

However, the court granted her bail for filing appeal against the judgment. The court asked her to furnish a personal bond and surety of Rs 25,000 each.

On Friday, she was held guilty under sections of the Official Secrets Act and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.

Gupta revealed certain classified information to Pakistani officials and was in touch with two ISI officials, Mubshar Raza Rana and Jamshed.

As per the chargesheet filed in July 2010, Gupta was in a relationship with Jamshed, whom she planned to marry.

The chargesheet said she used a computer installed at her residence in Islamabad and a Blackberry phone to stay in touch with the two Pakistani spies.

The former diplomat claims she is innocent. Once a second secretary at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Gupta was arrested on April 27, 2010 for spying and on charges of passing on information to the Pakistani intelligence agency.

On January 7, 2012, the trial court charged Gupta with spying under the Official Secrets Act. She was granted bail on January 10, 2012.

Police challenged the order and sought modification of the charges.

The Delhi High Court allowed the plea in February 2016 and directed to frame a charge against Gupta under the section having a maximum punishment of 14 years. (IANS)