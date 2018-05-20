Elderly man abducted in Dadenggre

TURA: An elderly man in his early sixties is believed to have been abducted by armed miscreants from a village in Dadenggre of West Garo Hills. The incident reportedly took place early on Sunday morning.

According to reports, several masked men wielding machetes and sharp edged weapons barged into the home of the elderly couple at Saka Boldakgre under Dadenggre Police station and started beating up the victim’s wife. After beating up the old woman, the miscreants took the husband away whose whereabouts have been unknown since.

According to the source, a search is on by police to find the missing man.