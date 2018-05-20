Edu scam: CBI to quiz more ministers, MLAs

SHILLONG: After getting extension of six months since May 2, the CBI will record statements of many MLAs and ministers before concluding the probe into the education scam.

Sources said on Saturday besides the public representatives, the CBI will also interrogate the ‘tainted’ candidates.

Sources added that the CBI will prepare a list of at least 150 tainted candidates for taking their statements as part of the probe.

The CBI is expected to complete the probe within three months and file charge-sheet.

The seized materials from the residence of former education minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and other former education officials will be examined by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi.

Besides, the original score sheets which were tampered with white fluid will also be scrutinised by the laboratory.

The CBI is yet to trace the person who was the supporter of former education minister for applying white ink on the score sheet.

There are other formalities like seeking the approval of the government for the prosecution sanction of the charge-sheeted persons, especially the public representatives. Though the CBI is zeroing in on former education official JD Sangma and former education minister Ampareen, several MLAs and MDCs who had made recommendations for their favourite candidates to be appointed as teachers, are still under scrutiny to get to the bottom of the scam.

Earlier, 10 former MLAs were quizzed by the CBI for recommending the names of their preferential candidates for appointment.

Their stand was that they had only recommended the names and it was up to the authorities concerned to decide on the matter.