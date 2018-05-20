Cong panel issues notice on W’nagar poll debacle

SHILLONG: The Congress disciplinary committee headed by advocate WHD Syngkon has issued notices to the leaders of Block and District Congress Committees on the issue of anti-party activities in Williamnagar.

The leaders will have to reply to the notice within 10 days.

The loyalists of former Williamnagar MLA Deborah Marak cited the role of some Congress leaders behind the poll debacle while others denied any anti-party activities.

After the Block Committee of Williamnagar lodged a complaint against Congress leaders for anti-party activities resulting in Deborah securing only third position, the District Congress Committee blamed Deborah for the loss by saying she did not mingle with the party men. “We have received both the complaints and notices were issued to both the parties to get their feedback. After receiving their replies, the disciplinary committee will meet,” said Syngkon, who is the chairman of the committee.

Deborah and the Block Congress had alleged that newly-elected Congress MLA from Tikrikilla constituency Jimmy D Sangma along with East Garo Hills District Congress Committee president Linderson A Sangma and former MDC Lahitson M Sangma had campaigned for Independent candidate Sengbath Marak instead of backing her.

However, both Jimmy and Linderson denied the allegations and the latter also sent a letter to the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee in this regard.