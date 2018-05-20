City water supply scheme far from completion

SHILLONG: The third phase of the most awaited Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) is around 70 percent complete but the project is still far from completion.

An official said construction of reservoirs is on. The distribution of pipelines was held up because the PHE had to get permission from the PWD but recently a meeting was convened at the ministers’ level and the issue between the departments was sorted out.

The official added that there is no deadline for the project because 10 percent (Rs 1,741.48 lakh) of the project fund was deducted by the Centre since the state could not implement the JNNURM reforms under which municipal elections were to be held.

“Recently, the PHE Department took up the matter with the state government and now government has to take a call on the matter,” the official said.

The Phase III of the project was sanctioned in 2008 with a funding of Rs 193.49 crore.

The government said Phase III of GSWSS was delayed due to non-release of central funds and the fourth installment of the project was released on February 10, 2016, after a gap of four years.

The Phase I was sanctioned in 1979 to cater to four urban centres — Shillong Municipal Board Area, Shillong Cantonment Board, Mawlai and Nongthymmai — in Shillong town.

Phases I and II generate 51.30 million liters per day (MLD), including 34.05 MLD under Phase I and 17.25 MLD under Phase II. Phase I envisages pumping of water directly from the run-off the Umiew river and has a capacity to generate and supply 34.05 MLD.

With a view to augment water supply to areas under GSWSS (Phases I and II) and cover the remaining three urban centres — Pynthorumkhrah, Nongmynsong and Madanrting — GSWSS (Phase III) is being implemented.