Citizenship Bill to be discussed: Kohli

GUWAHATI: BJP national spokesperson, Nalin Kohli has said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 along with the other issues raised at the NEDA conclave here would be discussed by the Centre.

AGP president and Assam minster Atul Bora had requested the BJP national president, Amit Shah at the conclave not to proceed with the proposed legislation, which he said was a threat to the existence, language and culture of the people of Assam.

“The party’s national president has said at the conclave that all the issued will be discussed by the Centre. We are a democratic country and we understand the value of democracy… we cherish democracy and function for a democracy,” Kohli told reporters on the sidelines of the conclave on Sunday.

The BJP-led government, the party spokesperson said, has through NEDA, termed as a geo-political alliance by Shah, respected the diverse indigenous groups of the Northeast which was highlighted at the conclave today.

Reflecting back on the struggles of the BJP leaders, Kohli said, “Modiji and Amit Shah ji, who were from ordinary families, worked hard to be what they are today.”

The past couple of weeks have seen the opposition to the Bill in Assam and the region get shriller, with parties, civil society, student organizations and NGOs speaking in one voice against the proposed legislation.