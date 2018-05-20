BSY exit reminiscent of Lapang & Marak in state

SHILLONG: The Karnataka episode of BS Yeddyurappa, who remained in office as chief minister for only two days, is reminiscent of former Meghalaya chief ministers DD Lapang and SC Marak, who suffered a similar fate.

In 2008, soon after the Assembly poll results, Lapang was sworn in as the chief minister by then Meghalaya Governor SS Sidhu on March 10.

The governor gave him 10 days’ time to prove the majority.

The governor called Lapang to form the government since the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 25 members in the House of 60, though the post-poll alliance of NCP-UDP combine had 33 members.

Though two independents supported Lapang’s Meghalaya United Alliance government, he resigned on March 19 before facing the vote of confidence knowing well that he would not get the support of regional parties, UDP and HSPDP.

Lapang government lasted only for 10 days.

Earlier, the Congress-led coalition government of SC Marak lasted just 13 days after he was sworn in on February 27, 1988.

Marak resigned on March 10 as he could not prove the majority.