Banned drugs found in Tura house, 1 detained

TURA: Over 1,000 capsules of banned drugs were seized from a house in a locality in Tura and one person was detained on Saturday.

West Garo Hills police said the house at Upper Babupara was raided in the afternoon. The police team found 1,296 capsules of Spasmo Yvonne and 140 tablets of Nitrosun, a hypnotic and sedative drug, in the possession of 37-year-old Tobit G Momin.

The accused who is nursing an injury from a recent accident is expected to be placed under arrest.

Tura has been witnessing rising cases of substance abuse by many youth in the recent years raising concern among parents. Police have been trying to halt this menace by identifying the peddlers and their modus operandi.