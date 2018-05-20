AYC laments fate of rural schools in Garo Hills, seeks action

TURA: The A’chik Youth Council (AYC) in Tikrikilla has urged concerned authorities to take action against rural school teachers in remote Garo Hills villages who have been neglecting their duties.

During a visit to a number of rural schools, it was found that many of the teachers were putting their signatures on the attendance registers although they were absent on the day. The council also revealed cases of appointing proxy teachers by some teachers who never comes to school.

“There are many cases of teachers appointing others in their place and dividing the salary amount between them. In most of the rural areas, long absenteeism of some of the teachers is also a huge concern, where the teachers attend the schools twice in a year only to conduct the half yearly and annual examinations according to the people of villages and students of those schools,” the council alleged.

The council said that despite the Government’s efforts and initiatives to implement successfully the RTE Act all over the country and the state, the fate of the rural students still lies in grim state, where rate of students who have still not completed the primary education is still very high.

“This shows that rural Garo Hills is yet to see the proper implementation of the fundamental RTE. Our dreams of better Meghalaya can be fulfilled only if our children are rightfully educated and if our young minds are shown right directions,” It said.

The council also raised concern over textbooks not reaching the respective BRCs and schools in time despite the fact that half yearly examinations are nearing. It urged the concerned authorities to ensure that the books reach all schools at the same time and at the beginning of every academic year.