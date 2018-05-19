ULFA-I denies hand in Friday’s killing in Assam

GUWAHATI: The banned United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) on Saturday denied any link to Friday night killings of two persons at Doom Dooma in Tinsukia district of Assam by armed miscreants and issued warning against vested quarters and criminals who have resorted to extortion in different parts of Assam in the name of the ULFA-I.

The outfit called upon people to inform it in the email Id: [email protected] in case such extortion attempt by miscreants in the name of ULFA-I came to their knowledge.

Two persons were killed when armed miscreants opened fire at a grocery shop at Rupai Saiding area in Doom Dooma of Tinsukia district of eastern Assam last night.

Police said two armed miscreants opened fire in the shop killing an employee of the shop, Jeet Burma and a customer who hails from neighbouring Talap area. The shop is owned by one Anand Agarwal.

The SP of Tinsukia district, Mugdhajyoti Mahanta police has arrested one Riupantor Moran in connection with the incident and the arrested person claimed to be a linkman of the ULFA. Police suspected that the miscreants had demanded money from the shop owner who declined to pay.

The ULFA-I in a statement issued today denied having any link with arrested Rupantor Moran and claimed that it was no way involved in last night’s killing.

The outfit stated that it was aware of many vested quarters and miscreants using its name to extort money from gullible people in Tinsukia district as well as other parts of the state and warned those involved in such misdemeanour.