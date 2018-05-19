Trucks seized in EKH for illegal coal transport

SHILLONG: In yet another case of illegal transportation of coal, five trucks were seized by the police on Thursday.

The overloaded coal trucks did not have any transport challans and the drivers fled when the police seized the parked trucks at the IOC petrol pump, D’ Mercy Refill Centre at Laitjem, under Mawngap police station, East Khasi Hills.

SP (City) Stephan Rynjah said on Friday that the trucks had fresh coal and investigation was on how they landed up at Laitjem without any proper documents.

Despite the NGT ban on coal mining, there is a spurt in the cases of illegal extraction and transportation of coal.

Recently, the body of a coal miner was recovered from a vehicle at Diengpasoh giving indications of illegal coal mining.

The occupants wanted the body to be ferried stealthily for burial in Assam.

Police said the miner was working in a coal quarry in East Jaintia Hills.

Investigation was still on whether the miner died after falling into the quarry or he was murdered. While four persons were arrested in this connection, the driver of the vehicle is still absconding.

The newspaper reported on Friday that trucks withour registration number are plying in Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills with illegal coal in complete violation of the National Green Tribunal order.

But East Jaintia Hills police said they were alert and aggressive at check gates.

There were also reports of fake challans being seized in Garo Hills.