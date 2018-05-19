Traditional heads want state panel on accession

SHILLONG: A delegation of traditional heads, led by John F Kharshiing, met District Council Affairs Minister James Sangma over the issues of the Instrument of Accession and Annexed Agreement (IOA & AA) August 17, 1948, and urged him to form a state-level committee to discuss these.

In a statement, Kharshiing, who is the chairman of the Grand Council of Chiefs of Meghalaya, said the issues were pending for the last seven decades.

According to Kharshiing, the delay in forming the traditional institutions of Syiem, Lyngdoh, Sirdar, Wahadar, Dolloi, Nokma within the Constitution “has caused numerous conflicts at the ground level”.

The delegation also informed the minister about the KHADC’s “lack of interest” to respond to issues of the IOA & AA, which is reflected in the United Khasi-Jaintia Hills Autonomous District (Appointment and Succession of Chiefs and Headmen) Act, 1959, “which has undermined the status of the customary chiefs such as the Syiem, Lyngdoh, Sirdar, Wahadar, Dolloi Myntri, Basan, Syiem Raid, Lyngdoh Raid, Bongthai Raid, Rangbah Shnong, and Sordar Shnong in the region”.

Kharshiing, who is also the spokesperson for the Federation of Khasi States, said despite repeated reminders to the KHADC, the Dorbar Hima Mylliem was not convened “depriving the people of the Mylliem state a transparent administration”. He submitted a list of around 44 Acts/Rules of the Centre and the state which are conflicting with the IOA and AA.

The Grand Council of Chiefs of Meghalaya urged the minister to start talks on the need to constitute a state-level committee comprising all stakeholders to discuss the Instrument of Accession and Annexed Agreement.

It also urged the Centre to constitute a time-bound High Powered Committee under the Union Cabinet Secretary to resolve the Annexed Agreement and constitutional legal issues as advised by the National Commission for Schedule Tribes in its directive of April 26, 2012, and August 27, 2014.

It wants a special resolution and a bill in the Meghalaya Assembly to incorporate the IOA & AA under a separate Article 370 (A).

The delegation briefed the minister on the topics to be discussed with the chief minister next month.

Sangma agreed that these issues need “in-depth understanding and have to be resolved”.

He said the Law and the DCA Departments would be asked to prepare a brief so that the state government can discuss the issues in the next meeting with the chief minister and the Federation of Khasi States.