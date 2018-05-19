Railway projects remain non-starter in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The railway project between Tetelia (Assam) and Byrnihat (Meghalaya) has remained a non- starter ever since the Khasi Students ‘ Union (KSU) had halted the railway project last year.

An official of the NFR said that the construction work between Tetelia and Kalmajaria in Assam was almost complete but the work was yet to resume in the small portion of Meghalaya after it was halted last year.

According to officials of the NFR, they would also have discussions about the stalled railway project with the new State Government.

It may be noted that the cost of the proposed 20.5-km railway line linking Tetelia in Assam and Byrnihat in Ri Bhoi is estimated around Rs 496 crore. The length of the track in Meghalaya is just 2.5 km.

The KSU which has been opposing the project wants the State Government to put in place effective mechanism to check influx including setting up of entry and exit points before introducing railways in the state.

Meanwhile, the official also said that they have not received the land for the construction of 108 km Byrnihat-Shillong railway project and so far, KHADC has not given no objection certificate (NOC) for the project from Byrnihat to Lailad, a village around 17 km from Byrnihat.

The Centre is keen to connect all the state capitals of the North Eastern states with railways but centre plans have not found much taker here in Meghalaya as of now.